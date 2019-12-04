Trump Calls Out Trudeau Over NATO Contributions

LONDON, U.K. (Reuters) -

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 9:43 am |

President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel at the sidelines of the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had called out Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for failing to meet the target of spending 2% of national output on defence adding he was two-faced for comments he appeared to have made about him.

“He’s two-faced,” Trump said when asked about remarks Trudeau seemed to make about the U.S. president’s performance at a news conference at a NATO summit in Britain.

“I find him to be a very nice guy but you know the truth is that I called him out the fact that he’s not paying 2% and I can see he’s not very happy about it,” Trump added. “He’s not paying 2% and he should be paying 2%. Canada – they have money.”

President Trump said that he had a meeting scheduled with Danish leaders Wednesday afternoon, after which he would be returning to Washington. He added that he would not be holding any more press conferences.