YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:13 pm |

A five-year ceasefire between Gaza terror groups and Israel is under discussion in Cairo, according to the Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds on Wednesday.

Senior official from the Hamas military wing and Islamic Jihad were said to be in Cairo meeting with Egyptian officials, who have served as intermediaries in previous ceasefire arrangements.

The terrorists are reportedly under heavy international pressure to reach an agreement with Israel that will ensure a significant period of stability.