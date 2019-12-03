Hamas Chief in Egypt for Ceasefire Talks

GAZA CITY (AP) -

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:55 pm |

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas says its leader is visiting Egypt for the first time since February, in a potential sign of stepped-up efforts to shore up a Gaza ceasefire.

The Gaza rulers said on Monday that its politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh would meet Egyptian officials. It didn’t elaborate.

An informal ceasefire brokered by Egypt has prevented major fighting between Israel and Hamas for months. Hamas kept to the sidelines last month when Israel retaliated for two days of rocket barrages launched by Gaza’s smaller Islamic Jihad terror faction.