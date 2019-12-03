Children on Beis Rivkah Bus Traumatized After Rock Attack Shatters Bus Window

BROOKLYN (by CrownHeights.info) -

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 6:54 pm |

Every morning, the parents of Crown Heights place their children on their respective school buses feeling secure that their child will be well cared for on their way to school. Each evening, the parents wait outside to greet their eager youngsters as they dash off the bus, full of energy and happiness.

But this Tuesday, the children of one Beis Rivkah bus were traumatized after their bus was attacked by a gang of teenagers throwing stones.

The attack occurred on New York Ave by the corner of Lefferts Ave, just two blocks away from the 71st police precinct.