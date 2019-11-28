Urban Renewal Project to Place High-Rises in Shmuel Hanavi Neighborhood

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 5:51 am |

A view of the Old City of Yerushalayim. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The Yerushalayim Planning Board has given the green light for an urban renewal project in the Shmuel Hanavi neighborhood of the city, the first-ever to be approved for the area. The project will see the demolition of old apartments on Rechov Eretz Chefetz, and the construction of 198 new apartments in high-rise buildings. Commercial spaces will also be included in the project, along with space for a kindergarten and a shul.

Three buildings currently on the area slated for construction will be demolished. The buildings contain 46 small apartments. In their place will rise four 12-story buildings with 198 apartments. Residents of the currently standing buildings will be relocated and then given apartments in the new project.

Yerushalayim Mayor Moshe Leon said that “buildings in the Shmuel Hanavi neighborhood are generally old and contain small apartments. The decision by residents of Eretz Chefetz Street to participate in this program of urban renewal will significantly improve their quality of life. We hope that others in the neighborhood will join the program as well.”