Netanyahu Pledges Security Funding for Yehuda and Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 2:46 pm |

Jordan Valley regional council chairman David Elchiani, attends a visit at the Jewish settlement of Alon Shvut, in Gush Etzion, in the West Bank, on November 19, 2019. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ promised on Thursday to allocate 40 million shekels ($11.5 million) for security and emergency response stations in Yehuda and Shomron and the Jordan Valley.

In a meeting with Yesha, the umbrella organization for communities in the region, Netanyahu said, “We are continuing to strengthen the settlement movement and help it. They won’t uproot us from here,” he told them, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The funding includes 34.5 million shekels for security needs, 5.5 million for the Magen David Adom ambulance service, and 4 million for psychological counseling centers.

Acting Director General of the PMO Ronen Peretz said that government approval for the expenditures is planned for Sunday.

Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani thanked the Prime Minister and the director general: “You once again prove your loyalty, your determination and your persistence in developing the communities in Yehuda and Shomron and the Jordan Valley.