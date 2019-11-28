Fund Established for Monsey Rebbi Injured in Stabbing Attack

Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 12:41 pm |

As Reb Mordechai Schlesinger, the 30-year-old Rebbi who suffered serious injuries in a stabbing attack last week, continues to undergo medical treatment, a fund has been established by Tomchei Shabbos to assist his family.

“This young man has already endured multiple surgeries necessary to save his life, and many more are still needed,” reads The Chesed Fund page. “The family is in need of financial assistance with medical bills, help at home, among other emergency needs. Additionally, they will need funds to pay the daily bills on his long road to recovery B”EH.”

Rabbi Schlesinger has already recovered partial vision in the eye that was stabbed. On Friday, he will undergo another surgery on his head.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Mordechai ben Bracha, besoch sh’ar cholei Yisrael.

Donations can be made at https://thechesedfund.com/jW6qVl/pleasehelpmordechaibenbracha

