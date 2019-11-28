325 Packages Bound for Gaza Terrorists Seized

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 7:14 am |

Some of the items found in the seized packages. (Police spokesperson)

Security officials seized 325 packages bound for Gaza that contained illegal items that could be used for terror purposes. The packages were part of a shipment of 250 containers that included thousands of packages. Among the items seized were drones, knives, parts for guns, communications devices, electronic components, satellite communication equipment, night vision goggles, and more.

Many of the items are listed as “dual-use” goods, which can be used either for their stated purpose, or to construct weapons, and given its experience, Israel tends to ban the import of such goods. IDF officer Ehad Sarahan, who heads the IDF’s Gaza import unit, said that “we again have come across an instance in which terror groups try to use the policy Israel has put in place for the benefit of civilians, using the mail to smuggle weapons and weapon parts. We take these incidents very seriously, and we have been able to foil them time after time. We will continue to work around the clock to prevent harm to Israeli citizens.”

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested four wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.