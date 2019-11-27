Teens Harass 2 Yeshivah Students in Crown Heights

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 8:41 pm |

Two Jewish boys were harassed in Crown Heights Monday evening, as a wave of hate-crime incidents continues to plague New York City.

Two yeshivah students, 14 and 15 years old, were standing outside the Yeshiva Chovevei Torah building on Eastern Parkway, near Albany Avenue, around 6:00 p.m. Monday, when they were approached by a group of five teens.

Members of the group proceeded to smack the 14-year-old in the head and knock off his yarmulke, then removed a hat from the 15-year-old’s head and threw it to the ground. Neither victim suffered injuries.

The group fled Albany Avenue toward St. Johns Place. A passerby called Crown Heights Shomrim, who tracked the perpetrators to the Albany Houses Projects several blocks away.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is looking for the five perpetrators. All are described as teens wearing hooded sweatshirts; four are described as black, while the other is described as having a light complexion.