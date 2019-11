(reuters) -

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 9:50 am |

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at the ceremony signing a contract between NATO and Boeing. (REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

NATO and Boeing signed a contract on upgrades to the alliance’s fleet of AWACS reconnaissance planes. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke at the ceremony at Melsbroek Air Base in Brussels, Belgium, on November 27, 2019.