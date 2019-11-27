Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein Summons Coalition Negotiating Teams

Yerushalayim -

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 9:52 am |

Speaker of the Israeli parliament Yuli Edelstein arrives to give a press statement n November 27, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90)

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein has called Likud and Blue and White negotiating teams to meetings on Wednesday evening, in an effort to mediate an end to the political stalemate.

“Everyone knows Israel is in the midst of a governmental emergency that could collapse our economy,” Edelstein said to reporters outside his office. “This is a moment of truth for Israeli politics. This is the time to choose between leadership and cowardice. This is the time to say enough is enough.

Edelstein is expected to discuss a compromise by which Netanyahu would stay prime minister for five to six months, after which Gantz would take over for two years and then the leader of Likud for the remaining year and a half. The Knesset speaker met earlier on Wednesday with Blue and White MK Moshe Ya’alon and with Netanyahu on Tuesday. He said that Netanyahu is doing everything possible to promote a unity government.