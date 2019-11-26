Modest Turnout at Netanyahu Rally

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 3:34 pm |

Attorney Yoram Sheftel speaks during a rally in support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on November 26, 2019. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

A rally in support of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ in his fight against corruption allegations was held in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night.

The event, reportedly sponsored by the prime minister’s office in the Likud party headquarters, drew a crowd estimated at between 5,000 to 8,000 people, many bused in to the site at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art.

Despite a call for the party’s ministers and MKs to join the event, some indicated earlier that they would not be there, a clear sign that PM Netanyahu’s support in his own Likud may not see him through the crisis.

Representatives from other parties in the right-religious bloc were expected to be absent, including United Torah Judaism, Shas and Yamina.

Nevertheless, his most outspoken allies were there. Likud MK Miki Zohar told the crowd: “The leftists invented all the conspiracy theories. Law enforcement bodies are the victim of the plot by the left and the media. The prime minister had a distorted investigation, a dirty investigation, an investigation of lies. And we are expected to remain silent?” he asked rhetorically.

Culture Minister Miri Regev, who has staunchly defended Netanyahu on numerous occasions, said the wrong thing this time when she said he should not seek immunity from prosecution, but rather win his case in court.

“Only the judges will decide, not the media, not the state prosecution,” she said.

The Netanyahu loyalists would have nothing of it. “Only the people will decide,” several protesters shouted in response, according to The Times of Israel.