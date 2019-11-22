Woman Shot at Ashdod Port Dies of Her Wounds

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, November 22, 2019 at 4:45 am |

A cargo ship docked at the port in Ashdod. (Edi Israeli/FLASH90)

A woman who was shot Thursday night at the entrance to the Ashdod Port has died of her wounds, doctors at Assuta Hospital in the city said. The security guard who shot her was released from custody, after he was arrested following the incident.

A police report said that the incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. Thursday night, when the woman attempted to drive into the Ashdod Port compound. Entrance to the site is restricted, and according to officials, she refused to stop her vehicle when ordered to do so by security personnel, continuing to drive at high speed.

A security guard first fired in the air, and when she continued her driving, shot at the vehicle. The vehicle then crashed into a side wall, and security officials removed the driver from it. She had sustained major wounds, and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver was identified as a 40-year-old woman from the center of the country. Police have opened an investigation into the incident, including attempting to assess if the woman had a criminal or security history. According to security officials at the port, they believed that the woman was attempting to carry out a car-ramming attack.