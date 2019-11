Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12:05 pm |

A fire tore through a row of stores in Cedarhurst early Friday morning, damaging the businesses but resulting in no injuries.

The fire broke out around 3:00 a.m. on Central Avenue near Maple Avenue. Mike’s Burgers, Ezra Phramacy/Ice Cream Store, Josh’s Original Brooklyn Pizza, and New Century dry cleaners were damaged in the blaze.

The Nassau County fire marshal is investigating.