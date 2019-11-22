Blue and White Appeals to Mandelblit That Netanyahu Resign Ministerial Positions

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, November 22, 2019 at 5:12 am |

Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White, delivers a statement at a party faction meeting in Tel Aviv. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

On Friday morning, the Blue and White faction appealed to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, demanding that Netanyahu resign immediately from all his positions as minister in the government.

In their appeal, they emphasized that “according to decisions of the High Court, a minister who is indicted cannot continue to hold office,” and that after Mandelblit delivered his indictment on Thursday it is imperative that he resign his posts as welfare minister, health minister, diaspora affairs minister and deputy agriculture minister.

The appeal notes that this isn’t implying that Netanyahu resign now from his post as prime minister, as that has not been ruled on previously in the High Court, and is subject to legal reading of the law.