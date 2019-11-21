Swastika Discovered on Coney Island Bench

Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:05 pm |

A swastika and “SS” symbol was discovered Thursday on a bench on the Coney Island boardwalk

“Jewish New Yorker are tired of living in fear, and we will not accept the status quo anymore,” sais Councilman Chaim Deutsch in a statement. “With hate crimes on the rise, it is vital that we continue to do everything we can to confront this plague head on. We must pursue a combination of education in our communities and schools, additional police resources, and aggressive prosecution in order to tackle this hate.”