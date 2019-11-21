Regional Briefs – November 21, 2019

Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 7:03 pm |

Judge To Rule By Year End On ICE Arrests At New York Courts

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says he’ll rule by the end of the year on the constitutionality of Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in New York courthouses.

Judge Jed Rakoff set the deadline for himself after expressing skepticism toward the federal government’s assertions that its policies regarding courthouse arrests can’t be reviewed by a federal judge. Rakoff said he found the claim “unusual and extraordinary.”

Salad Product Recall Over E. Coli Bacteria

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says thousands of pounds of salad products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination.

The department says Missa Bay, LLC from Swedesboro, New Jersey, is recalling more than 75,000 pounds of salad products that contain meat or poultry because the lettuce may be contaminated with a strain of E. coli.

Trump Golf Club Gets More Time On Liquor License Challenge

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has granted one of President Donald Trump’s golf clubs more time to respond to the threatened revocation of its liquor license over a drunken driving death.

The state moved last month to yank the license of the Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck in connection with a fatal crash in 2015.

Sharon Lauchaire, a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office, said the state granted the extension until Dec. 4 to enter a plea to the allegations.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Division said the club served too much alcohol to a man who then got into a fatal wreck.

Trump National attorney Chris Porrino sent a letter to the state late last month seeking the extension.

The Associated Press obtained the letter through the state’s open records law.