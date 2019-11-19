IDF Intercepts Rockets Fired From Syria

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2:59 am |

A general view of the town of Majdal Shams near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria. (Reuters/Ammar Awad/File Photo)

The IDF said its missile defense system shot down four rockets fired from Syria toward Israel early on Tuesday.

Minutes earlier, sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in the area on the Israeli side of the Golan Heights.

“Four launches were identified from Syria toward Israeli territory, which were intercepted by the Israeli air defense systems,” the IDF said. “No hits on Israeli communities were identified,” and there were no reports of injuries.

There are no special instructions for the communities in the Galilee and the Golan, and residents are advised to continue with their regular routine.

At the same time, media outlets in Syria reported that explosions were heard in the Damascus airport area.