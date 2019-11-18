Two Children Injured When Tree Falls On Them

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 18, 2019 at 6:21 am |

Tree trunk. (Yahav Gamliel/Flash90)

An eight-year-old girl who was badly injured by a falling palm tree is out of danger, medical officials said Monday, after she and a 10-year-old were injured by the tree at Kibbutz Bachan, in the Emek Hefer area. The large tree was brought down by gale-force winds in the area, officials said.

Rescue workers at the scene said that the tree had fallen directly on the girls, but that they had managed to free themselves. The 10-year-old sustained scratches and light injuries, but the younger girl, although conscious, had sustained serious injuries in several parts of her body. The girls were transferred to Laniado Hospital in Netanya, where they were successfully treated.

Meanwhile on Monday, the Jewish National Fund asked Israelis not to take hikes in forests in the coming days, out of concern of falling branches and trees. High winds are expected throughout the week, and the danger of falling branches is high, the organization said. JNF crews are combing forests, searching out weak branches and cutting them, as well as clearing fallen leaves and branches, which would provide tinder in the event of a forest fire. The JNF said it expected to lift its ban on forest hikes in several days.