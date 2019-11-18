Israeli Driver Fires Into the Air to Ward Off Stone Throwers

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 18, 2019 at 4:03 am |

Arab rioters. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

An Israeli driver fired into the air when Arabs threw stones at his vehicle in the Ras al-Amud neighborhood of Yerushalayim. The driver had children in the backseat at the time. After shooting in the air, the mob that was stoning his car dispersed, and the driver went to a nearby police station. Police and Border Guards opened a search for the culprits.

It was one example of unrest that has marked the neighborhood in recent days. Last week, Arabs threw lit firecrackers at Israeli vehicles. There were also several incidents of rock throwing. The incidents all occurred on the main street of Ras al-Amud, which is used by drivers to reach Har Hazeisim. Police promised to increase patrols and raise the security level in the area.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 17 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.