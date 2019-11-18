Business Briefs – November 18, 2019

Monday, November 18, 2019 at 8:49 pm |

Tests on Boeing ‘Greenliner’ Part Of Effort to Cut Emissions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi’s flagship carrier, Etihad Airways, says it is launching one of the world’s most fuel-efficient long-haul airplanes. The move announced Monday is part of a growing industry effort to reduce the environmental and financial costs of flying. Etihad’s “Greenliner” is a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that will depart on its first route from Abu Dhabi to Brussels in January 2020.

Airbus Nails $30B in New Plane Orders at Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus has nailed down $30 billion in new plane orders on the second day of the Dubai Airshow after previous rounds of the biennial showcase saw its competitor Boeing take the lion’s share of deals. The largest deal came from Dubai-based Emirates, which announced it would be buying 20 additional wide-body Airbus A350s, bringing its total order for the aircraft to 50. Emirati budget carrier Air Arabia also said it would be purchasing 120 new Airbus planes.

U.S. Again Extends Limited Reprieve on Tech Sales to Huawei

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration has extended for 90 more days a limited reprieve on U.S. technology sales to Huawei. The U.S. government blacklisted the Chinese tech company in May, deeming it a national security risk. That means U.S. firms aren’t allowed to sell technology to Huawei without government approval. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says Monday’s extension will allow wireless companies to keep offering service in remote parts of the U.S.

Auto Union Opens Talks With Fiat Chrysler; Strike Possible

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has begun to focus bargaining on Fiat Chrysler, raising the possibility of another strike against a Detroit automaker. Ford workers ratified their contract Friday night, while the union settled with General Motors last month after a 40-day strike that shut down the company’s U.S. production. Ford mostly followed the pattern agreement set at GM, but analysts say the deal will cost Fiat Chrysler more money because of the demographics of its work force.

Colorful T-Mobile CEO Leaving, Even as Sprint Deal Not Done

T-Mobile says CEO John Legere is leaving next year, even as the wireless company’s effort to merge with rival Sprint remains unfinished. T-Mobile’s current president and chief operating officer, Mike Sievert, will become CEO in May. T-Mobile is trying to combine with Sprint in a $26.5 billion deal. Federal regulators have approved the deal, but attorneys general of 15 states and the District of Columbia aim to block it.