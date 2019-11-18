Four Killed, Six Wounded in California Party Shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -

Police and emergency vehicles at the scene of a shooting at a backyard party, Sunday, in southeast Fresno, Calif. (Larry Valenzuela/The Fresno Bee via AP)

Police in the California city of Fresno were investigating a mass shooting at a party on Sunday in which at least 10 people were shot, killing four, with five others left in critical condition and another wounded, police said.

Suspects sneaked into the backyard filled with people and fired into the crowd, police said.

The shooting took place about 6 p.m. on the city’s southeast side where people were gathered to watch a sports game, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said.

Three men died at the scene and another died at a hospital, Fresno Deputy Police Chief Michael Reed said in a late night news conference. Six more were hospitalized, he said.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the victims of this thing,” Reed said. “This was senseless violence. We’re going to do everything we can to find out who the perpetrators were and bring them to justice.”

All the victims were Asian men ranging from ages 25 to 35, Reed said.

“What we do know is that this was a gathering, a family and friend gathering in the backyard,” Dooley said.

The victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and some are in critical but stable condition, the media stations reported.

About 35 people were at the party when the shooting began, Reed said.

“Thank G-d that no kids were hurt,” he said.

No suspect is in custody. Police said there was no immediate indication that the victims knew the shooter or shooters.

Police were going door-to-door in search of surveillance videos that might help them track down the suspects. The shooting took place about a half mile from the city’s airport.

Agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives field office in San Francisco were responding to the shooting, the Fresno Bee reported.

It was at least the second fatal gun attack Sunday in southeast Fresno, the Fresno Bee reported. A man in his 20s was shot to death early Sunday at a home in another part of the city. Police have not said whether the incidents could be connected.