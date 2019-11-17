Police to Arabs: Turn in Weapons, No Questions Asked

YERUSHALAYIM -

Illegal weapons. (Police Spokesman, File)

In response to the widespread availability of illegal firearms in the Arab sector, police announced over the weekend that they were starting a new program that would allow individuals to hand over illegal weapons – no questions asked.

The program will be in effect in 80 communities, and will continue for two weeks, officials said. There will be 50 drop-off points for weapons, police said. Anyone who brings in weapons of any type, as well as ammunition, will not be charged with illegal weapons possession.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said that cooperation was necessary if the Arab sector wanted to reduce the amount of illegal weapons in its communities, as well as reduce crime. “Unfortunately in previous campaigns of this type, the Arab sector did not cooperate as needed. I hope that the feeling of a community emergency that has gripped the community will be sufficient to motivate people to turn in weapons and help us make the Arab street safer.”