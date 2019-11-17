NYC Sustainable Roof Requirements for New Buildings Goes Into Effect

Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 9:39 am |

The New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) announced that as of Friday, as per Local Law 92 of 2019 and Local Law 94 of 2019, all new buildings and existing buildings undergoing certain major roof renovations are required to have a solar photovoltaic system, a green roof system, or a combination of the two. These systems must cover 100 percent of any applicable roof.

“In New York City, we are not shirking from the challenge of climate change,” said Buildings Commissioner Melanie E. La Rocca. “These new laws are a sea change in how we approach new buildings, and help make our city a national leader in reducing emissions. With the biggest energy team in the country, we are ready and able to be a resource and provide technical assistance to the real estate industry as we work together to tackle this challenge head on.”

Building emissions currently account for about 70 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in New York City. These new laws represent a significant step forward in realizing Mayor Michael de Blasio’s goal of New York City becoming carbon neutral by 2050, and are a major component of the City’s efforts to mitigate climate change. The laws also support efforts to enhance stormwater management, which will reduce urban flooding and improve the health of the New York Harbor and its tributaries.