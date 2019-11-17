Netanyahu Met With Goldin and Shaul Families

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 10:40 am |

Brother of late Israeli soldier Oron Shaul seen at the protest tent outside Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s residence in 2016. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Sunday with the families of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, Hy”d.

Netanyahu updated the families on the efforts being made to return their sons and on the latest developments.

The families raised other courses of action; the Prime Minister instructed his staff to evaluate the possibilities that were raised.

Also attending the meeting were Finance Minister and member of the ministerial committee on captives and MIAs Moshe Kachlon, National Security Council Director Meir Ben-Shabbat, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Brig.-Gen. Avi Bluth and Coordinator for Captives and MIAs Yaron Bloom.

Earlier Sunday, Hadar Goldin’s parents slammed the ceasefire deal to end fighting with the Islamic Jihad terror group, calling it an “abandonment” of their son and Oron Shaul.