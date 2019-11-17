IDF Investigating Bombing That Killed Family of 8 in Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

The IDF has opened an investigation into the bombing of a home in Gaza where a family of eight were killed in last week’s fighting.

The house was targeted by the Israeli Air Force on the apparently mistaken belief that it was currently in use as a command post by the Islamic Jihad terrorist group, which fired over 400 rockets at Israeli civilians.

However, it turned out that the information had not been properly checked before the bombing raid, Haaretz reported, citing sources in the military.

On Sunday, IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichai Adraee wrote that, “On November 14, we announced that Rasmi Abu Malhous, who was killed in Deir al-Balah [in Gaza], was an official in Islamic Jihad. But information that subsequently became available raises suspicions about the credibility of that [announcement], which may not be precise.”

“Out of a belief in publicizing the truth, the most important thing, we would like to issue this clarification and leave the matter to be dealt with in the investigation, from which we will learn lessons,” he said.