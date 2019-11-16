Terrorists Fire Two Rockets at Be’er Sheva Friday Night

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 5:53 pm |

Smoke trails are seen as rockets launched from the Gaza Strip are intercepted by the Iron Dome on Wednesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Gaza terrorists again fired rockets on Israel. Red Alert sirens sounded in Be’er Sheva Friday night, sending thousands of people to bomb shelters at 2:00 a.m. The Iron Dome defense system shot down the incoming rockets.

In response, IDF planes hit several terror targets in Gaza, including targets belonging to Hamas. Among the targets was a naval base used by Hamas, as well as an underground military facility. Unlike in the IDF’s response last week, in which only targets associated with Islamic Jihad were hit, the army said in a statement that it considered Hamas responsible for everything that happened in Gaza, and would act in accordance with that tact.

Hamas said that “Israel bears responsibility for the violent attacks against the Palestinian resistance in Gaza. We will not allow Israel to continue to choose the time and place for these battles. Their harmful policies will be punished.”

Also on Shabbos, several Gaza terrorists attempted to infiltrate Israel through the border fence. IDF soldiers who observed the infiltrators fired at them, sending them scurrying back into Gaza. In addition, a terror balloon was seen in a town near the border fence. Police bomb squad officers neutralized the device before it could explode.

Meanwhile, Islamic Jihad threatened to continue its attacks on Israel and expand their range – to Yerushalayim. The terror group on Shabbos released a photo of crowds at Teddy Stadium in the city. Next to the image of the stadium was a countdown clock, implying that the attacks would take place very soon.