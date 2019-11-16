Gun Toting Assailant In Crown Heights Apprehended

BROOKLYN (CrownHeights.info) -

Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 8:37 pm |

The suspect, Nerron Purcell. (crownheights.info)

The gun toting assailant who pistol whipped a biker, attacked two vehicles and broke the windows of Bais Rivkah Lefferts was apprehended Friday just hours after the police released a photo of the alleged assailant.

The man was identified as Nerron Purcell, 30. He was charged him with assault, criminal mischief and weapons possession.

As reported on CrownHeightsinfo, the man allegedly pistol whipped a person on a bike on New York Ave and Lefferts Ave, before walking towards Brooklyn Ave. He was caught on surveillance camera as he attacks a car, and scares off its occupant.

The man then turns onto Brooklyn Ave, where he shatters two windows of the Bais Rivkah Lefferts Campus using the butt of his gun.

He continues onto East New York Ave where he again attacks a car, this time focusing on the mirror of a woman parking her car.

The story gained large attention, with Governor Andrew Cuomo directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the NYPD’s investigation of the incident