5 People Injured, 2 Critical, in School Shooting in Santa Clarita

Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:39 am |

(AP/Hamodia) -

A 15-year-old male with a gun opened fire at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, Thursday morning, injuring “approximately five” people, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department said.

Fox News reports that two of the victims are in critical condition.

Authorities describe the suspect as Asian, wearing a dark hat and blue jeans.

The entire area is in lockdown, as are all schools in the district.

“If you live in neighborhood s anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside,” the Department tweeted. “If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911.”

“This is still a very active situation.”

Parents and children are reunifying at nearby Central Park on Bouquet Canyon.