YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:44 am |

An IDF soldier stands near a staging area near the border with Gaza, Thursday. (Reuters/ Ronen Zvulun)

After several hours of calm, the Red Alert siren was heard once again Thursday afternoon in Be’eri, Nachal Oz, Kfar Maimon, Tushia and Alumim, all in the Gaza envelope region.

Earlier Thursday, a ceasefire agreement was announced between Israel and the terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The IDF said that one rocket was successfully intercepted by the Iron Dome Missile Defense System.