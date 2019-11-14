Islamic Jihad Claims New Rocket

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 5:08 pm |

Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed that it deployed a new model rocket in the latest round of fighting with Israel.

A video released by the terror group’s “military wing, the Al-Quds Brigades, shows operatives assembling Buraq-120, which according to an accompanying text was fired at Israel on Tuesday morning and Thursday.

The rocket is “totally Palestinian manufactured,” declared Al-Quds Brigades spokesman Abu Hamza in a statement on Thursday.

The video also claims that the weapon hit the northern coastal city of Hadera in Israel during the conflict, though IDF officials deny this, and there were no reports of any rocket attacks in that city.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad further warned that is prepared to renew attacks, according to developments.