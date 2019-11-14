Drastic Homefront Closures Based on Rocket Barrage Intel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 2:21 pm |

Smoke trails are seen as rockets launched from the Gaza Strip are intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome on November 13, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The government’s order to close schools and non-essential workplaces in central Israel on Tuesday morning was more than a mere precaution in case Gaza terrorists would launch attacks.

The decision, not routinely taken in such situations, was based on intelligence that indicated a massive rocket barrage against the region, Haaretz reported on Thursday, citing sources in the Israeli defense establishment.

The sources said that at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, about two hours after the IDF eliminated Islamic Jihad’s Baha Abu al-Ata, the military was told to expect major salvos on the Gush Dan region, which includes Tel Aviv, during the morning rush hour.

Former Shin Bet head Yoram Cohen commented Thursday that “[he] was very surprised at the fact that the Home Front Command instructed people at first not to come to a non-essential job.”

Cohen directed the Shin Bet from 2011 to 2015, and was succeeded by Nadav Argaman.