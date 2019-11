YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:22 am |

Police sappers at the scene of the bomb after a direct hit in Ashkelon, Wednesday. (Police Spokesman)

A 65-year-old woman was lightly wounded by glass shards after her house in Ashkelon was struck by a rocket from Gaza, Wednesday afternoon.

She was rushed to the town’s Barzilai Medical Center for further treatment in a stable condition.

An Iron Dome air defense system missile is seen intercepting rockets fired from Gaza over Sderot, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The IDF said more than 250 rockets were fired at Israeli communities since the violence erupted Tuesday.