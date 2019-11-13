Two Bachurim Killed in Route 444 Accident

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:41 am |

The scene of the fatal accident. (Yechezkel Itkin)

Two brothers, 27-year-old Meir Chaim Lavi, z”l, and 19-year-old Nissim Shalom Lavi, z”l, the sons of, yblch”t, Rabbi Yaron Lavi, a noted chessed personage from Rosh Ha’ayin, were killed in a fatal accident on Route 444 on Wednesday afternoon.

The two were riding on their motorcycle which was hit by a truck on Route 444, near Beit Nechemia. MDA paramedics called to the scene confirmed the death of the two, who were pinned under the truck.

Rabbi Yaron Lavi, was previously a resident of Elad where he led a seminar for kiruv and for teens at risk.

Yehi zichram baruch.