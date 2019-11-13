IDF Hits Major Islamic Jihad Missile-Making Facility

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 5:36 am |

Palestinians inspect a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday. (Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

The IDF said Wednesday afternoon that it had “widened the attacks it is conducting on additional targets,” as the army announced that it had destroyed an Islamic Jihad workshop where rockets fired against Israel were manufactured, including long-range rockets.

The army said that the facility contained “unique” materials for the manufacture of rockets and other weapons. It was one of several used to manufacture weapons, with different facilities used to make the rockets, develop the explosives, and install the electronics. The IDF said that it would target other facilities used for the manufacture of rockets. In addition to the facility, IDF forces hit a warehouse in southern Gaza where weapons were stored, and Israeli Navy boats attacked boats used by terrorists. Since the elimination of top Islamic Jihad terrorist Abu al-Ata early Tuesday, 11 Islamic Jihad terrorists have been killed, and 50 injured.

Meanwhile, Islamic Jihad continued lobbing rockets at Israel, mostly at communities in the Gaza border area. Residents of the communities were spending large amounts of time in bomb shelters, with Red Alert sirens going off every few minutes on Wednesday morning. One rocket hit a henhouse on a moshav in the Gaza border area. The henhouse was empty at the time, and no one was injured in the attack.

Islamic Jihad said Wednesday that “the battle continues, and our account with the enemy is still open. We will continue to fire rockets until we reach Yerushalayim, Tel Aviv and Chadera.”