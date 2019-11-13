ADL Expands Anti-Hate Education Programs in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2:45 pm |

Surveillance footage of four teens assaulting a Jew in Williamsburg in September.

The Anti-Defamation League is doubling funding for its “No Place for Hate” education program to bring the program to almost twice as many schools in Brooklyn, amid a rise of anti-Semitic incidents particularly in that borough, the ADL and Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams announced Tuesday.

“The repeated violence and harassment of Orthodox Jews in this borough is unacceptable and must stop now,” said ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt, at a press conference in Brooklyn Borough Hall with Adams, elected officials including Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, and local faith and community leaders. “Since most hate crimes are born of ignorance for the ‘other,’ we believe that education, especially in the early years, can go a long way to building a foundation for understanding and a respect for diversity.”

In 2017, there were more than 200 reported anti-Semitic incidents in New York City, according to ADL’s annual Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents, representing a 90 percent jump from 2016. In 2018, 13 out of the 17 reported anti-Semitic assaults in the city occurred in Brooklyn, and in 2019, ADL and the NYPD have continued to track an alarming increase in the frequency and aggressiveness of anti-Semitic hate crimes.

ADL will be providing the initial investment to fund this project — estimated to be about $250,000.

The “No Place for Hate” initiative, first launched in 1999, provides K-12 public and private schools across the U.S. with an organizing framework for combating bias, bullying and hatred.

In Brooklyn during the 2018-2019 school year, the program was held in 22 schools; with the additional funding now available for 2019-2020, the program will be held in as many as 40 schools, with an emphasis on public schools in Crown Heights and Williamsburg, where a large number of assaults on Jews have occurred.

“No one should fear for their safety or be victimized because of their religious beliefs,” said Adams. “But since extremist, hate-filled rhetoric has become awakened and stoked across this country — particularly in Crown Heights right here in Brooklyn — this unacceptable behavior is increasingly becoming the norm for some. And our children become indoctrinated and tainted in the process. We must stand in support of any efforts or curriculums designed to promote tolerance and inclusion, in all of its facets.”