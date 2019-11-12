Several Hundred Reservists Called Up After 190 Rockets Fired From Gaza; 46 Injured

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12:59 pm |

Israelis policemen take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in Sderot, Tuesday. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

As of Tuesday evening, Gaza terrorists had fired some 190 rockets at Israel and 46 Israelis had been treated for light injuries and anxiety.

B’chasdei Shamayim, no Israelis were killed or seriously injured in the attacks, though significant property damage was reported in Sderot, Netivot and elsewhere.

In the latest of a series of retaliatory strikes, an IAF drone scored a “hit” on two Palestinian Islamic Jihadists preparing to launch rockets early in the evening, the IDF said.

Israeli sappers carry the remains of a rocket in Kiryat Gat, Tuesday. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

The Iron Dome missile defense system has again played an important role in fending off the barrages. The IDF said its success rate was approximately 90 percent since the fighting started. About half of the Gaza projectiles landed in open areas, not requiring Iron Dome interception.

Israeli sappers carry the remains of a rocket in Kiryat Gat, Tuesday. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

Meanwhile, as Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ said that the current hostilities would likely go on for some days, the military called up a few hundred reservists to assist in ongoing operations.

The call-up includes members of Iron Dome missile defense units, Military Intelligence and the Home Front Command.