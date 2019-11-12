50 Rockets Fired at Israel, IDF Strikes Terror Targets in Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:52 am |

Iron Dome antimissile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Tuesday. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired approximately 50 rockets at Israel Tuesday morning, following the assassination of a senior Islamic Jihad terrorist in Gaza.

As of 9 a.m. (Israel time), some 50 rocket launches were reported by the IDF, while the Iron Dome missile defense system fired approximately 20 missiles at incoming rockets.

Three Israelis were reported injured as a result of the rocket attacks, including two suffering from shock, and a third injured while running to a bomb shelter.

A home in southern Israel was struck by a rocket, which scored a direct hit on the building.

Shortly after 7 a.m., rocket sirens sounded in Rishon LeTzion and Holon. An hour later, sirens blared in the southern neighborhoods of Tel Aviv and in the nearby Bat Yam and Holon..

In response to the rocket attacks, Israeli forces struck terrorist targets in the northern Gaza Strip.

A rocket is fired from Gaza toward Israel, Tuesday. (Reuters/Mohammed Salem)

According to Arab media, the Israeli retaliatory attacks targeted Hamas’ internal security headquarters in Gaza City.

An IDF source noted that the barrage of rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad in Gaza at Israeli civilians shows exactly why he was targeted in the first place. “Terror targets civilians,” he said. “We target terror.”

The rocket fire began at roughly 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, following an Israeli airstrike on the home of Baha Abu al-Ata in Gaza City.

The IDF ordered schools and nonessential businesses to be closed in southern and central Israel, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

“We are prepared for several days of battle with an aerial defense shield, including in the center of the country,” IDF spokesperson Hidai Zilberman told reporters Tuesday morning.

This is the first time that the IDF ordered a closure of schools and businesses in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge.

Hospitals and other emergency services were put on high alert in light of the ongoing rocket attacks.

Meanwhile the Ben Gurion International Airport was not affected by the closures. “Ben Gurion Airport is working as usual with no changes to the flight schedule,” a spokesman for the Israeli Airports Authority said.