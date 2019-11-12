Defense Minister Bennet Declares ‘Special Situation’ in Gaza-Area Communities

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:18 am |

A meeting Tuesday upon Naftali Bennet taking the reins as defense minister, attended by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu; Defense Minister Naftali Bennett; the military secretary to the prime minister, Brig. Gen. Avi Blut; and National Security Council Director Meir Ben Shabbat. (Defense Ministry)

Newly appointed Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday afternoon declared a “special situation” in areas near the Gaza Strip amid ongoing rocket fire.

Bennett accepted the recommendation of the professional echelons of the ministry and declared a special emergency situation.

A Defense Ministry statement said that the special emergency situation applies to communities within 80 kilometers (50 miles) of Gaza. It will be effective for 48 hours, from Tuesday 3 p.m., barring a decision to cancel it early or extend it.