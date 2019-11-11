Russian Sub Spotted in Israeli Territorial Waters

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 11, 2019 at 4:40 pm |

ARussian nuclear submarine moored near St. Petersburg, Russia. (AP Photo/Elena Ignatyeva, File)

The Israeli navy spotted a Russian submarine in Israel’s territorial waters, three months ago, Ynet reported on Monday.

An Israeli missile boat tracked the Russian vessel about eight nautical miles off the coast of Tel Aviv.

Israeli officers thereupon contacted their Russian counterparts, activating the Naval Coordination Mechanism through the Planning Directorate of the IDF General Staff.

Subsequently, the submarine left the area, sailing west into the Mediterranean Sea.

The Israeli military would not divulge information regarding any possible damage to state security or about how long the submarine had been in Israel’s territorial waters.

“From time to time the IDF naval forces discover targets within our territorial borders, which may be perceived as being vessels belonging to foreign military,” said the army in a statement. “We do not intend to comment on the details of the article.”