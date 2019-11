AMMAN (Reuters) -

Monday, November 11, 2019 at 8:57 am |

Jordan’s King Abdullah and a delegation take part in a ceremony, in the border area between Israel and Jordan, as seen from the Israeli side, on Monday. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Jordan‘s King Abdullah arrived on Monday in an enclave that straddles its northern border with Israel a day after the end of a 25-year special regime with its neighbor that allowed Israeli farmers access to the area, official sources said.

The monarch formally declared on Sunday the end of the 25-year special regime, which many Jordanians saw as a humiliation that perpetuated what they regarded as an Israeli occupation of Jordanian territory.