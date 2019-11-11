India Warns of Planned Terror Attacks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Intelligence services in India have warned of imminent threats to Jewish and Israeli targets in that country and have increased security around Jewish institutions and known Israeli tourist destinations, according to Channel 12.

The report said there was specific information about plans to attack a synagogue in the southern state of Kerala and Chabad houses.

India reportedly exposed a terror cell that was planning such attacks, including a plot to kidnap Israeli backpackers.

No arrests have been made, and the cell members are presumed to be at large.

Early last month, Indian authorities raised the security alert in New Delhi following information that a terrorist cell would attempt to carry out attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets over the Yamim Nora’im.

B’chasdei Shamayim, the attacks did not materialize.