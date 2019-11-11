IDF Investigating Palestinian Death During Clashes Near Chevron

CHEVRON (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm |

The IDF said it has opened an investigation into the shooting of a Palestinian during clashes between protesters and security forces near Chevron on Monday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry claimed that Israeli troops shot and killed Omar al-Badawi, 22, a resident of the camp.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said troops were sent into Al-Aroub in pursuit of local Palestinians who had thrown rocks at cars on a nearby road, and opened fire when confronted by “a large number of rioters,” some of them wielding firebombs.

It was not immediately clear if he had taken part in the protests marking the 15th anniversary of the death of Palestinian leader, arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat.

The incident was not an isolated one. It occurred in the context of a sharp increase in stone-throwing and firebomb attacks on Israeli vehicles traveling on nearby Route 60.

“For the past few weeks, our patrols have been trying to halt daily attempts to attack commuters on Route 60 as part of their work securing the residents of the Etzion bloc,” the army said after arresting 13 suspects a months ago. The IDF said that troops found and confiscated an M16 rifle and ammunition during searches of al-Arroub.