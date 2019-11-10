State Witness Blows Up Over Gag Order

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 1:21 pm |

Nir Hefetz arrives at the District Court in Tel Aviv, Sunday. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

A Tel Aviv court extended the gag order in Case 4000 against Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu after state witness Nir Hefetz stormed out of a hearing, claiming violation of his rights.

“You’re spilling my blood,” Hefetz shouted at the Tel Aviv District Court judge for permitting an open hearing. “This is a scandal … The court is leading me to the gallows.”

In Case 4000, PM Netanyahu allegedly traded huge financial benefits for favorable media coverage of his government.

Hefetz reaffirmed his testimony on Sunday, telling reporters, “My entire testimony was true. I’m convinced that if we go to court, my testimony will be determined to be true.”

He added that he has nothing personal against Netanyahu.

“I’m not against anyone – the opposite, definitely not against the prime minister who I worked with many years. With this, I signed an agreement with the State of Israel in 2018, that tells the truth,” he said.

At the Knesset last week, Justice Minister Amir Ohana violated the gag order in a speech accusing police investigators of coercing Hefetz, disclosing details of illegitimate pressure tactics that had been sealed by a court.