Jordan to Allow Limited Access to Naharayim

Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 3:41 pm |

View of Naharayim (Yaakov Lederman/Flash90/File)

A Jordanian official has been quoted as saying that Israelis who own private property in the border areas reclaimed by Jordan on Sunday will be allowed access, though it was not clear whether that included farming their land.

“Jordan will allow any Israeli citizen who proves his property ownership to receive an entry visa from the Jordanian embassy in Tel Aviv to enter the kingdom through its official border crossings,” a Jordanian foreign ministry source told the state-run Petra news agency on Sunday night. He added that Amman “will respect the right of property ownership according to Jordanian laws.”

“Regarding Baqoura, the peace agreement recognized the private ownership of 820 dunams [202.6 acres],” the source said, referring to the Arabic name for Naharayim.

Anis al-Qassim, a Palestinian international law expert, was quoted by Times of Israel as saying that Jordan will treat Israelis who own land in Naharayim like any other foreign investor in the country.

“The property is the Israeli’s right. He will benefit from it, but he cannot claim Israel’s sovereignty over his farm or land,” he told Al-Mamlaka, a Jordanian state-funded channel, on Sunday. “Like any other foreigner purchasing a home or a farm in Jordan, the Jordanian laws apply to him.”

An Israeli Foreign Ministry statement acknowledged that Jordan will “continue to respect the private property rights” of Israelis in Naharayim, while expressing “regrets” over Jordan’s decision to terminate full access to the enclaves for the local Israelis.