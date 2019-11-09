Beis Rivkah’s Windows Smashed Friday Night By Man With A Gun

(CrownHeights.info) -

Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 9:25 pm |

Two windows on the Brooklyn Ave side of the Bais Rivkah building on Lefferts Ave were vandalized Friday night by a gun wielding vandal.

Surveillance footage obtained by Crown Heights Shomrim shows the man around 8:10pm Friday evening as he walks down Brooklyn Ave and stops at the two windows. The man uses the butt of his hand gun to shatter the windows before walking off.

The vandal makes no attempt to break in, or rob the building.

Bais Rivkah’s Benji Stock informed CrownHeights.info that a police report was filed Motzai Shabbos.