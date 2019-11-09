Boro Park Shul Egged on Motzei Shabbos in New Attack

(BOROPARK24.COM) -

Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 9:39 pm |

A shul in Boro Park was the target of an egging attack just after Shabbos, continuing a pattern of harassment in the area.

The incident happened at Khal Bnei Torah Sanz on Dahill Rd, near Cortelyou Rd and 37th St, shortly after Shabbos while mispalelim were still present.

Surveillance footage shows a group of neighborhood youths passing the shul and pausing to taunt the people inside. When the shul’s door was opened, they hurled an egg as they made their escape.

Shomrim and police were called to the scene of the attack, and the NYPD is investigating.