Teen Arrested, Charged With Hate Crime, for Menacing Jews in Boro Park

The New York Police Department has arrested one teen believed to have been part of a group that drove around Boro Park menacing Jews late last Friday night.

In at least four separate incidents, the group chased or assaulted Jews.

The incident caused alarm in the community, amid a rise of anti-Semitism, and on Wednesdayk community leaders and elected officials met with police officials to convey the community’s alarm. Police promised a greater presence on the streets of the 66th precinct, particularly on Friday nights.

On Friday, police arrested a 16 year-old male, charging him with aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

Sources tell Hamodia that police have identified three other suspects, and that further arrests are likely.

The initial break in the investigation came when Boro Park Shomrim obtained, and turned over to police, security camera footage showing the license plate of the car used by the perpetrators.

Councilman Kalman Yeger tweeted, “Our little Village of Borough Park, U.S.A. will sleep a bit easier this Shabbos.”

Councilman Chaim Deutsch tweeted, “Now it’s vital that these attackers are prosecuted and made an example of. Releasing perpetrators with minimal consequences will not function as a deterrent.”

