Russia Deploys Military Helicopters to Patrol Syria-Turkey Border 

MOSCOW (Reuters) -

Friday, November 8, 2019 at 4:08 am |

In this photo taken from the outskirts of the village of Mert Ismail near the town of Suruc, southeastern Turkey, Turkish army vehicles return to Tirley from Syrian after conducting a joint patrol with Russian forces, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mehmet Guzel)

Russia has deployed military helicopters to patrol an area near Syria‘s border with Turkey in order to help protect Russian military police working on the ground, the Interfax news agency said on Friday.

Turkish and Russian forces are holding joint patrols in northeastern Syria to monitor an agreement struck by Moscow and Ankara after Turkey launched an offensive across its border with Syrian rebels a month ago, seeking to push out Kurdish YPG fighters it sees as a threat to its security.

Interfax cited Russian military pilot Dmitry Ivanov as saying that Moscow would deploy its helicopters along several patrol routes at a height of 100 feet.

“Flights will be carried out daily along all the patrol routes,” he was quoted as saying.