Police Investigating Arab Claim of Stoning by Israeli

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:34 am |

Smashed windshield. (Police Spokesman)

Police are investigating claims by a Palestinian Authority Arab that he was injured by a stone thrown by an Israeli. The Arab was driving near his home village of Awarta, outside Shechem, when he said that a stone thrown from a passing Israeli vehicle struck him on the head. He was taken for treatment to a hospital in Ramallah.

Police said that they were learning the details of the case and would review the evidence. There have been numerous incidents of “mistaken identity” in which Arab youths threw stones at passing Arab vehicles, mistaking them for vehicles driven by Jews, but police said they were not ruling out anything.

Overnight Thursday, security officials said they arrested 4 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.